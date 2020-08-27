UBS Group AG Sells 8,024 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 24.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $124,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 55.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

