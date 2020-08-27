UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,530,000 after acquiring an additional 633,835 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,001,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 315,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 149,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 114,740 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $171.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $178.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average is $125.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

