Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Shares of Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as high as $7.63. Uni Select shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 80,629 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Uni Select from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Laurentian set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Uni Select and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Uni Select in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.39. The company has a market cap of $309.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.54.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$419.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$364.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uni Select Inc will post 0.4563827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

