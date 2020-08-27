United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €42.00 by Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTDI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.80 ($46.82).

ETR:UTDI opened at €41.76 ($49.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.97 and its 200 day moving average is €33.63. United Internet has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

