United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $998.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will report sales of $998.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $997.00 million. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

USM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

United States Cellular stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 15,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $502,283.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,627 shares of company stock worth $4,939,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

