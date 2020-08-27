United States Steel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 92,471 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,593% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,462 put options.

X stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.49. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 69.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 785,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United States Steel by 18.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Cowen lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

