US Bancorp DE Purchases 11,056 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,965,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 424,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 220,450 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,007,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.