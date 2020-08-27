USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.40

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.51. USD Partners shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 653 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 45.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 182,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 434.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 436,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

