Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.51

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.51 and traded as low as $58.49. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 11,662,491 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 36,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

