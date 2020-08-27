VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) Trading Up 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 1,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

