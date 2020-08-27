VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX) Trading 0.8% Higher

VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.43 and last traded at $105.88. 7,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 4,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43.

