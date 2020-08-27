VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,838 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.70% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $42,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,793,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 768.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 365,107 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.