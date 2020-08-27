Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.00% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $42,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $244.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $245.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.