Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 423,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 308,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $124.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $124.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69.

