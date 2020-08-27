Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Trading Up 1.8%

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $218.17 and last traded at $218.02. Approximately 126,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 222,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.22.

