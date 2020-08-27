Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $111.03 and last traded at $111.55. Approximately 31,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 108,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11.

