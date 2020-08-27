Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.28

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.28 and traded as low as $45.00. Versarien shares last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 367,344 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 million and a P/E ratio of -17.52.

Versarien (LON:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX (2.69) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

