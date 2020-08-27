Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.56. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 380,650 shares traded.

VTNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 71.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

