Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.82

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as low as $3.05. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 114,890 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

