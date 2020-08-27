Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,705,931 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 373.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705,931 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.29% of ACCO Brands worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,000,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,293,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,821,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 107,070 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research began coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $638.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

