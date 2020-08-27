Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Rollins worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,303 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

