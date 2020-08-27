Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 704,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of FormFactor worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

