Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of World Fuel Services worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,675 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INT opened at $26.92 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

