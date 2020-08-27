Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,706 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Duke Realty worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,536,000 after buying an additional 8,076,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,177,000 after buying an additional 2,648,568 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,501,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Realty by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after buying an additional 1,137,186 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 419,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE DRE opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.