Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of CTS worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CTS by 816.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CTS by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CTS by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CTS by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

