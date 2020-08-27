Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 145,444 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 38.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 73.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,100,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.