Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 174,480 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,480 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Ventas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.