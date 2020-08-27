Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,585 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.10% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBD. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 3.18.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

