Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $14.26 Million Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541,939 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Bancolombia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.4% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,753,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 18.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 994,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after buying an additional 156,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 11.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 810,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 82,653 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. Bancolombia SA has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.67). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

