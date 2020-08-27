Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Spire worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Spire by 106.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 77.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

SR opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

