Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.22. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

