Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $7.40. Voxeljet shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 81,152 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.47). Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 67.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VJET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voxeljet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voxeljet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Voxeljet by 0.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Voxeljet Company Profile (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

