Wave Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,169 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,308% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of WVE opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

