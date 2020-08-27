WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) Trading Up 0.8%

WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 6,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

