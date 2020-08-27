Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Village Farms International (VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/26/2020 – Village Farms International was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2020 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Village Farms International was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2020 – Village Farms International was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2020 – Village Farms International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

7/9/2020 – Village Farms International was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Village Farms International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $278.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $948,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 207.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 216,603 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

