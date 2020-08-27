Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Peloton (PTON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON):

8/15/2020 – Peloton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

8/14/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

8/13/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

8/8/2020 – Peloton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

8/7/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

8/1/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $66.00 to $84.00.

7/16/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

7/16/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/9/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at BofA Securities from $54.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $73.21.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 1.8% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Peloton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

