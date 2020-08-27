Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.98

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.98 and traded as low as $17.89. Weyco Group shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 13,329 shares.

The company has a market cap of $178.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Weyco Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.