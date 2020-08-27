William Hill (LON:WMH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.93

William Hill plc (LON:WMH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.93 and traded as high as $163.10. William Hill shares last traded at $160.20, with a volume of 3,363,946 shares.

WMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on William Hill from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on William Hill from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered William Hill to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.31 ($2.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

William Hill Company Profile (LON:WMH)

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

