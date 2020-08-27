Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $101.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.