Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Willis Towers Watson worth $43,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,891 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 15.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after buying an additional 76,108 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at $16,221,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $201.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.52. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

