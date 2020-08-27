Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $324.58

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.58 and traded as high as $349.00. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 131,949 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of $65.53 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 324.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 282.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

