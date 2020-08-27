X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.70. X T L Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 6,746 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

About X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

