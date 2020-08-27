Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.52. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 2,550,602 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Xeros Technology Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

