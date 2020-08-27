Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.64. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 277,410 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on YGR shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.90 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.