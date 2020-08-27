Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.13–0.11 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,198. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

