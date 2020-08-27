Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.65 Million

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post sales of $82.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.70 million and the highest is $84.13 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $93.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $354.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.97 million to $356.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $391.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.72 million to $404.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.43 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 111,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $931,385.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,520,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,062. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 44.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 211,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

