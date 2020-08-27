Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

