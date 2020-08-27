Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce sales of $164.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.80 million and the lowest is $164.00 million. CommVault Systems reported sales of $167.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $684.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.10 million to $691.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $718.80 million, with estimates ranging from $676.10 million to $758.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 626.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.78. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock worth $1,515,800. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.