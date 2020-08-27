Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Announce -$3.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 371.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBGI opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.