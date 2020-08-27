Zacks: Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGCP. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $902.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,802,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 805,079 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 70.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 5,266,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in BGC Partners by 507.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BGC Partners by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,736,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 476,058 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

